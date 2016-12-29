Home > Local >

Fayose :  Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign

Fayose Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign

The Ekiti Governor also called on the Federal Government to provide food for poor Nigerians who are hungry.

  • Published:
Governor Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(bellanaija)

Wike ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Fayose ‘Buhari’s government has no direction,’ Governor says
Fayose I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle Johnson Suleman
Pastor Adeboye 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims
Fayose Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC
Ayodele Fayose Sacked Ekiti LG Chairmen reject governor's N35m offer
Fayose Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APC

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, has called on President Buhari to resign, adding that he has failed Nigerians.

The Ekit Governor also slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly tapping his phone.

This is coming on the heels of a leaked phone conversation between Fayose and the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, where they reportedly talked about committing murder.

The Ekiti Governor also called on the Federal Government to provide food for poor Nigerians who are hungry, instead of coming after him.

He also accused the DSS of editing the phone conversation and leaking it to Saharareporters, adding that the news platform has become the propaganda machine of the Federal Government.

According to Punch, Fayose said “It is better for the president to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity. If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail.”

He also added that “They (DSS) should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per second live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology.

ALSO READ: ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor Wike allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]

The Governor also said “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

Recently, the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was caught on tape allegedly threatening to kill some INEC officials in a phone conversation during the last Rivers Rerun election.

Image
  • THE THIRD BATCH OF NIGERIAN RETURNEES FROM LIBYA DURING THEIR ARRIVAL AT THE MURITALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT IN LAGOS  
  • MEDICAL PERSONNEL HELPING A NIGERIAN RETURNEE TO THE WAITING AMBULANCE DURING THE ARRIVAL OF THE THIRD BATCH OF NIGERIANS FROM LIBYA AT THE MURITALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT IN LAGOS  
  • THE D.I.G. OPERATIONS, NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE, MR JOSHAK HABILA (L), RECEIVING THE PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF JACCO’S CHARITY INTERNATIONAL, MS JODIE FRANK DURING HER COURTESY VISIT TO THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR GEOFFREY ONYEAMA (R), RECEIVING THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY AT THE MINISTRY IN ABUJA 
  • PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF JACCO’S CHARITY INTERNATIONAL, MS JODIE FRANK (L), WITH THE D.I.G. OPERATIONS, MR JOSHAK HABILA, DURING HER COURTESY VISIT TO THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA  
  • FROM LEFT: GOVERNORS ABDULAZIZ YARI OF ZAMFARA; AMINU TAMBWAL OF SOKOTO AND MOHAMMED JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA STATE WELCOMING THE VISITING U. S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO A MEETING WITH NORTHERN STATE GOVERNORS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOVERNORS AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO; MOHAMMED JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA AND MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATES WELCOMING THE VISITING U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MROHN KERRY TO A MEETING WITH NORTHERN STATE GOVERNORS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS, NIGERIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION (NDIC), MR AGHATISE EREDIAUWA; EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES, MRS OMOLOLA EDEWOR; MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NDIC, ALHAJI UMARU IBRAHIM; AND DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL SYSTEM STRATEGY (FSS2020), MOHAMMED SULEYMAN, DURING THE VISIT OF OFFICIALS OF THE FSS2020 TO NDIC HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM STRATEGY (FSS2020), MOHAMMED SULEYMAN (R) PRESENTING A SOUVENIR TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, NIGERIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION (NDIC), ALHAJI UMARU IBRAHIM, DURING THE VISIT OF OFFICIALS OF FSS2020 TO NDIC HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: ASSISTANT SECRETARY, NATIONAL UNION OF TEXTILES GARMENT AND TAILORING WORKERS OF NIGERIA, MR EMEKA NKWALA; PRESIDENT OF THE UNION, MR JOHN ADAJI; CHAIRMAN OF THE NLC, KADUNA STATE COUNCIL, MR ADAMU ANGO; AND CHAIRMAN OF KADUNA STATE JOINT PUBLIC NEGOTIATING COUNCIL, MR DANGANA MATHEW, DURING THE NLC RALLY TO MOURN THEIR "MURDERED COLLEAGUES" FROM NASARAWA STATE, IN KADUNA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO OF GOMBE STATE; GOV. AYO FAYOSE OF EKITI STATE; AND THE EWI OF ADO-EKITI, OBA RUFUS ADEJUGBE, DURING THE "UDIROKO FESTIVAL" AT THE EWI'S PALACE IN ADO-EKITI 
  • THE "ELEGBE" TRADITIONAL AGE-GROUP PERFORMING DURING THE "UDIROKO FESTIVAL" AT EWI'S PALACE IN ADO-EKITI 
  • NLC CHAIRMAN IN ANAMBRA, MR JERRY NNUBIA (L) ADDRESSING THE STATE WORKERS IN AWKA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) DURING A SOLIDARITY PROTEST OVER THE RECENT DEATH OF TWO NASSARAWA STATE WORKERS 
  • A CROSS-SECTION OF DIGNITARIES AT THE 2016 NELSON MANDELA INTERNATIONAL ROUND-TABLE ON POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA, IN ABUJA 
  • SPECIAL ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT ON NIGER DELTA AND COORDINATOR OF THE PRESIDENTIAL AMNESTY PROGRAMME (PAP), RETIRED BRIG.-GEN. PAUL BOROH (M), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON ACTIVITIES OF THE AMNESTY PROGRAMME'S OFFICE, IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16). WITH HIM ARE MEDIA CONSULTANT TO THE PAP, MR OWEI WAKEMFA (L) AND UNIT HEAD, BROADCAST AND DOCUMENTARY, PAP, MRS STELLA INAMETI. 
  • OFFICERS OF THE FRSC, ANAMBRA COMMAND CHECKING VEHICLE LIGHT SYSTEM COMPLIANCE AT THE COMMENCEMENT A WEEK SENSITISATION CAMPAIGN IN AWKA 
  • NLC CHAIRMAN IN ANAMBRA, MR JERRY NNUBIA (L) ADDRESSING THE STATE WORKERS IN AWKA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) DURING A SOLIDARITY PROTEST OVER THE RECENT DEATH OF TWO NASSARAWA STATE WORKERS 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NOI POLL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, DR BELL IHUA; TEAM LEADER OF ENHANCING NIGERIA ADVOCACY FOR A BETTER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, KEVIN CONROY; AND THE CHIEF ECONOMIST, MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (MAN), MR AMBROSE ORUCHE, AT A STAKEHOLDERS DIALOGUE ON THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR IN NIGERIA, IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND ADVOCACY, LAGOS CHABER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, VINCENT NWANI; EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES, EKE UBIJI; LEAD ECONOMIST, MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (MAN), DR OLUMIDE TAIWO; AND THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NOI POLL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, DR BELL IHUA, AT THE STAKEHOLDERS DIALOGUE ON THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR IN NIGERIA, IN ABUJA 
  • CHAIRMAN, COMMITTEE ON CREATION OF CHEFDOMS, DISTRICTS AND VILLAGES, CHIEF DAGUKGWANLE FOMPUN (R) PRESENTING THE REPORT OF THE COMMITTEE TO GOV. SIMON LALONG OF PLATEAU, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN JOS  
  • FROM LEFT: NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, RETIRED MAJ.-GEN. BABAGANA MONGUNO; GOV. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATE; AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING THE LAUNCH OF THE REVIEWED NATIONAL COUNTER-TERRORISM STRATEGY IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, AIR MARSHAL SADIQ ABUBAKAR; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN.TUKUR BURATAI; GOV. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATE; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; AND NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, RETIRED MAJ.-GEN. BABAGANA MONGUNO, DURING THE LAUNCH OF THE REVIEWED NATIONAL COUNTER-TERRORISM STRATEGY IN ABUJA 
  • MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL UNION OF AIR TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES PROTESTING AGAINST THE PLANNED CONCESSION OF AIRPORTS BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT THE NNAMDI AZIKIWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: CHAIRMAN OF KATANGA CONCEPT LTD, ALHAJI NAGOGO SULEIMAN; CHAIRMAN, INTERNATIONAL MARITIME PORTS AND TERMINALS (NIMPORT), MR FORTUNE IDU; REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION, MR DANJUMA DAUDU; AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR IN-CHARGE OF THE ABUJA OFFICE OF NIGERIAN MARITIME ADMINISTRATION AND SAFETY AGENCY, MR SABO DANYARO, AT THE 9TH INTERNATIONAL MARITIME PORTS AND TERMINALS CONFERENCE AND EXPO IN ABUJA 
  • PROTESTING WORKERS BLOCKING THE ENTRANCE OF THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN YOLA 
  • NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS PROTESTIG IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) AGAINST ALLEGED KILLING OF SOME WORKERS AND ILL-TREATMENT OF NIGERIAN WORKERS IN NASARAWA STATE 
  • NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS PROTESTIG IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) AGAINST ALLEGED KILLING OF SOME WORKERS AND ILL-TREATMENT OF NIGERIAN WORKERS IN NASARAWA STATE 
  • FROM LEFT: CHAIRMAN, TRADE FAIR ORGANISING COMMITTEE, ABUJA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, MR JUDE IGWE; PRESIDENT OF THE CHAMBER, MR TONY EJINKEONYE; AND DIRECTOR OF MEMBERSHIP AND BUSINESS, TONNIA SHOYELE, AT THE PRE-11TH INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR NEWS CONFERENCE IN ABUJA 
  • THE SECRETARY TO ADAMAWA STATE GOVERNMENT, DR UMAR BINDIR (R) ADDRESSING PROTESTING WORKERS WHO BARRICADED THE ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN YOLA 
  • THE VICE CHANCELLOR OF MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, YOLA, PROF. KYARI MOHAMMED (R), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE ARRANGEMENT TO MARK THE 21ST AND 22ND CONVOCATION CEREMONY OF THE UNIVERSITY IN YOLA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO STATE; SULTAN OF SOKOTO, ALHAJI SA’AD ABUBAKAR III; AND THE U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS, LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY SOKOTO 
  • FROM LEFT: VICE CHANCELLOR, USMANU DANFODIO UNIVERSITY, PROF. ABDULLAHI ZURU; PROF. NUHU YAKUBU SOKOTO STATE UNIVERSITY; AND DR AMINU SHITTU, ALSO OF SOKOTO STATE UNIVERSITY DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO SOKOTO 
  • SOME TRADITIONAL RULERS DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO SOKOTO 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Kwara Gov Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
Lai Mohammed - Minister of information and culture
Lai Mohammed Minister reveals how FG recovered 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from ex-Perm Sec
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja
Buhari Why President postponed his trip to Bauchi
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments