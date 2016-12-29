Fayose :  Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, has called on President Buhari to resign, adding that he has failed Nigerians.

The Ekit Governor also slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly tapping his phone.

This is coming on the heels of a leaked phone conversation between Fayose and the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, where they reportedly talked about committing murder.

The Ekiti Governor also called on the Federal Government to provide food for poor Nigerians who are hungry, instead of coming after him.

He also accused the DSS of editing the phone conversation and leaking it to Saharareporters, adding that the news platform has become the propaganda machine of the Federal Government.

According to Punch, Fayose said “It is better for the president to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity. If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail.”

He also added that “They (DSS) should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per second live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology.

ALSO READ: ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor Wike allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]

The Governor also said “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”