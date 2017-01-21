Fayose Governor’s aide slams Fayemi, EFCC over protests against his boss

The Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has called on the Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi to stop fighting a lost battle.

This is coming on the heels of a protest against Governor Ayo Fayose, which was held in Abuja.

Olayinka also described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the seat of corruption in Nigeria.

Fayose’s aide also alleged that Fayemi sponsored the Abuja protest, adding that he paid each protester N1,500 each.

He said “If there is anyone that should be urgently prosecuted, it is Ibrahim Magu who was indicted by the DSS and still operating illegally as the EFCC Acting Chairman despite his rejection by the Senate."

Adding that “It is obvious that Fayose’s emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum has unsettled the APC cabal because they fear that he is capable of using the platform against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition.

“Ridiculously, in their desperation and fear of the unknown, EFCC shamelessly turned itself to the mouthpiece of the protesters by issuing press statement on their behalf.

“Less than 50 paid protesters came to the EFCC and the next thing to be seen was a press statement signed by EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, isn’t this ridiculous? Is EFCC spokesperson also the mouthpiece of the so-called protesters? May be EFCC operatives including Magu should have joined the protest so that Nigerians will know that it was EFCC that protested and the media will be able to use appropriate headline like.”

Olayinka said “If they are having headache because of Governor Fayose’s rising profile, especially his emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, their headache will soon turn to migraine that will be difficult to cure.”

He also called on the EFCC to cure itself , adding that “Magu that was indicted of corruption by the DSS and other functionaries of the Buhari’s APC government must be prosecuted first.”