Fayose Governor condemns law on administration of Churches

Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the new law regulating the administration of Churches in Nigeria.

According to reports, the Governor said the new law made the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step down.

Pastor Adeboye recently appointed Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the national overseer of the RCCG.

According to The Cable News, Adeboye's appointment is inline with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches and mosques.

Speaking further, Fayose warned the Federal Government against going against the Church.

The Governor said this at the thanksgiving service held to celebrate the 53rd birthday of his wife, Feyisetan Olayemi Fayose.

Fayose also said that God will rubbish the Buhari led administration for ridiculing Church leaders.

He also said God will subdue the government for trying to subdue Churches in Nigeria.

Fayose said “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government.

”Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire.”

He also added that “APC is behaving this way, but God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand.”

According to Daily Post, Fayose said ” Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today.”

On her part, Mrs. Fayose prayed for her husband, and said “The Lord will reward, He will stand by you. You are going higher and I’ll be beside. I’ll still remain the same person. God has said it and it will never fail.

” When I was praying to God to remove politics in my husband’s heart. God told me in 2006. He said leave that man, I need him in Nigeria. I ask when and how and when but he said don’t ask me. “

“Note this, I prophesize this year that many things, governments, kingdoms, conspiracies will be torn tear so many things this year, because of Ekiti State and Fayose, be on God’s side so that you’ll not be torn,” she added.