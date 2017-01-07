Fayose Governor accused of allegedly diverting N8.877b Paris Club refund

A presidency source revealed that Governor Fayose only paid one month out of the seven months owed workers.

Governor Ayo Fayose has been accused of diverting the N8.877b Paris Club refund given to Ekiti state by the Federal Government.

President Buhari had earlier advised the Governors to use the funds to settle the outstanding salaries of civil servants.

The source said “The agreement between the Federal Government and the state governors was very clear.

“While 50 per cent of the amount released was to be used to offset outstanding salary and pension arrears, the remaining 50 per cent would be used for the payment of other obligations.

“Some governors have however reneged on this agreement.

“Security reports available to the Presidency showed that Governor Ayodele Fayose paid only one month out of eight-month salary arrears.

“The same governor went ahead to pay a curious 13-month salary to Ekiti workers. Yet, he got N8.877 billion refund.

“Instead of accounting for what he used the loan refund for, he has the temerity to attack the Federal Government on hardship in the country.

“The relevant agencies are monitoring development in Ekiti and some states.”

According to The Nation, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojodebunked the claim saying, “the state’s share of the money was only N5.3 billion, which he said could barely pay one month out of the arrears of salaries owed the civil servants in the state.”

Meanwhile, Feyisetan Fayose, wife of Ekiti State Governor, has said that her husband's enemies will be put to shame in 2017.

