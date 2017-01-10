Fayose Gov says Buhari sacked FRC boss for 2019 ambition

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari for the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Jim Obazee.

In a statement by Lere Olayinka, Fayose described the sack of Obazee as a ploy by President Buhari led administration to draw more attention come 2019.

Fayose said, “When they realised the implication of their action on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition, especially the personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on instruction.

“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria.

Mind you, they have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.” ]

Fayose further said the sack was a cover-up to stem the tide of negative public reactions towards the implementation of the controversial law that stripped the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and others of their positions.

Speaking further, Fayose said: “If men of God like Pastor Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74 and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?”

Fayose reiterated that though the law was purportedly made by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, it was implemented by President Buhari.