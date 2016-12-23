Home > Local >

Fayemi :  Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents

Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents

Dr Kayode Fayemi has distributed several gift items to Ekiti residents ahead of Christmas and New year celebrations.

  • Published:
Dr. Kayode Fayemi play

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents for yuletide celebration
Kayode Fayemi FG earmarks N328m to purchase 38 Nissan vehicles for mining surveillance - Minister says
Fayemi Court orders N3.3bn payment to LG chairmen sacked by ex Ekiti Gov
Kayode Fayemi Minister asks Nigerians to support Buhari's anti-corruption war
Fayemi Ex-gov vows to sue Fayose's aides for libel
Buhari President's cabinet is a year old, but there's nothing to cheer
Buhari President reportedly absent at daughter's wedding
Fayemi Minister condemns Ekiti Assembly over N40B fraud allegation
Fayemi Group accuses minister of plotting to frustrate Ekiti's ambassadorial nominee
Amaechi Judges blaming Minister for their corruption troubles should be ashamed of themselves

The  Immediate past governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday distributed several gift items to Ekiti residents ahead of Christmas and New year celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN), reports that beneficiaries, estimated at 6,000, got gift which included rice and cash, at a  ceremony in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The exercise was carried out under the auspices of a body known as “John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Centre”, an advocacy conglomerate instituted some years ago by the former governor, to support the needy in the society.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from Ado Ekiti, the state capital and the 15 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with reporters at the main distribution point in Ado Ekiti, the Director of JKF Centre, Mr Biodun Omoleye, said the minister was carrying out the gesture to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship in the country.

He disclosed that contrary to wide held insinuation, the gesture had no political undertone.

He said that it was purely humanitarian to provide succor to all manner of people during the yuletide .

According to him, the Centre had in June this year distributed food materials to civil servants, labour unions, teachers and local government workers following irregular payment of salaries.

Omoleye explained that the Centre gave priority to the indigent people, widows, orphans and the needy with the exercise driven by faith-based and non-governmental organisations.

“Our patron (Fayemi) identifies with the people of the state because no serious-minded individual will look on while the people needs help and we are in our own little way alleviating the suffering of our people

“This is not a one-off thing as it is a continuation of our desire to put smiles on the faces of our people

“It is not political or partisan and we are not targeting members of a particular party but the needy because hunger does not know party affiliation and colour of the skin.

“Our patron, Fayemi does not need to do this to make himself relevant because he is a major stakeholder in the state and a national stakeholder and what he is doing has no political colouration,” he said.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo We are progressing at a slow rate- says VP
Gov. Ishaku pledges to boost tea, rice production in Taraba
In Taraba Govt budgets N110bn for 2017
In Gusau TETFund sponsors 19 academic staff of FUG for post graduate studies
President Buhari and VP Osinbajo receive released Chibok Girls
Chibok Girls Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents