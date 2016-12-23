Home > Local >

Fatai Owoseni :  Lagos police boss warns officers against extortion

Fatai Owoseni has urged officers and men to embrace ‘the Change begins with me’ campaign initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Fatai Owoseni,  on Thursday, warned officers and men of the command against extortion at the stations or when on patrols.

Owoseni gave the warning while inaugurating the rehabilitated Ikeja Police Station.

He urged officers and men to embrace ‘the Change begins with me’ campaign initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari by avoiding conduct that would bring the Force into disrepute.

Let the change start with you in your action with members of the public. We want to see officers on the road doing the right police work.

”We do not want to see officers collecting money from Keke marwa or commercial buses. We say bail is free, no officer should do the contrary.

”Police officer is not a debt collector,” he said.

Owoseni commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bayo Olasoji and Ikeja community for rehabilitating and equipping the police station.

The CP described the project as a good example of police/public partnership programme.

He, therefore, urged other senior police officers to add value to any offices they may be posted without waiting for special grant from the Force Headquarters.

Earlier, the DPO, Bayo Olasoji said he decided to rehabilitate the station with a view to create more offices for the officers and men in the division.

Olasoji said within  four months of his deployment to the division, the community, officers and men contributed money and materials to make the station a modern one.

He said every unit of the division now has enough offices for it personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Police Community Relation Committee members, Ikeja Residents Association and police personnel were in attendance.

