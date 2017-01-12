Fatai Owoseni Commissioner of Police says Chivita workers’ protest was professionally handled

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said the Chivita workers protest during which two persons were killed was professional handled by the police.

Addressing journalists at the Lagos Police Command, CP Fatai Owoseni said that a reporter had misrepresented happenings during the protest.

“Police action in curtailing the protest was done within the ambit of the law. The police will not stand arms folded again where our duties are challenged by criminal elements.

“The police was alerted that casual workers of Chivita are agitating for Christmas bonus at Ajao Estate, Lagos, and Police responded to safeguard lives and property.

“Unfortunately, the agitation escalated and policemen were held hostage, acid was poured on one of the policemen.

“One of the victims is still in the hospital and will not be able to use the eye again,” Owoseni said.

The CP however said that in order for a policeman to prevent himself from being killed, it was within the ambit of the law to apply “minimal force’’.

He said that one of the protesters however suffered a bullet wound on the leg during the protest which later led to his death at the hospital.

Owoseni pointed out instances where the public took laws into their hands and he condemned the act.

He narrated how some policemen were attacked following the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

“In a similar incident, policemen attached to the Anti Kidnapping Unit, took a suspected kidnapper to Agbowa to execute search warrant.

“Some criminal elements under the guise of youths attacked the police team, cut the suspect’s handcuff and liberated the suspect.

“Three of the policemen were injured and the police vehicle was completely burnt. One of the policemen is still in the hospital while his condition isn’t stable.

“Three of the suspects had been arrested and investigation is ongoing to apprehend others,” Owoseni said.