Fashola Minister reveals plans to repair 50 bridges nationwide with N270B

The Federal Government has concluded plans to overhaul about 50 bridges across the country at a total of N270 billion.

This was made known by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 in Lagos while inspecting the Rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge abutment and approach to the Third Mainland Bridge project in Lagos.

In his words: “Many of the bridges we built in the country over the last four, five decades have not been under any form of maintenance. We now have a three-year plan affecting over 50 bridges across the country for maintenance, repairs and restoration.

“And it is going to cost about N270 billion over three years. Our plan is to start with about N70 to N100 billion in year one; starting with the very critical ones so that they do not collapse and then we move to the less critical ones,” Fashola said.

ALSO READ:

Fashola also noted that the government had done all the survey and assessments to unravel the problems of the bridges but it was waiting for appropriation and approval of funds to execute the projects.