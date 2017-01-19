The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Chinese government to give value for money in all projects for which Nigeria has taken huge loans.

The speaker made the call on Thursday when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Deng Boqing, at the National Assembly.

He said that though there were concerns about the rising profile of debt owed by Nigeria to China, “it will all be for good if the assets for which they were acquired are delivered for the benefit of Nigerians.

“There have been concerns about the debt hangover that perhaps we may leave it for generations to come.

“But I always say that doesn’t matter if debt is left for posterity as long as we have the assets on ground,” Dogara said.

He further urged the Chinese to ensure the proper execution of projects so as to earn confidence of future generations in the relations between the two countries.

“This is a responsibility we owe our people and that which you owe to the people of China,” he added.

While expressing gratitude for the several supports offered to Nigeria, including the war on terrorism, he assured the envoy that the lower chamber will support government’s agreement on ‘One China’.

The speaker also thanked China for supporting Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

It would be recalled that in August 2015, Nigeria secured the endorsement of Chinese government to occupy a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

The endorsement followed the bilateral talks between Dogara and his Chinese counterpart, Mr. Zhang Dejiang in New York, United States.

Dogara also stressed the need for mutual benefits between the two countries from the existing bilateral relations.

He noted that Chinese businesses are getting support from the Federal Government,saying that more doors should be opened to Nigerian businessmen and women doing trading with China.

The speaker also urged China to explore the Nigeria-China Parliamentary Committee of the House so as to strengthen the ties between the parliaments of both countries.