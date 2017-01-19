Dogara Execute projects properly - Reps Speaker tells Chinese ambassadors

Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara has advised the Chinese govt to ensure companies execute projects properly irrespective of debts.

  • Published:
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(theguardian)

Sothern Kaduna Killings Reps summon service chiefs
Dogara ‘2017 budget will lead Nigeria out of recession,’ Reps Speaker says
Abdulkadir Kure Dogara condoles with Niger over ex-Governor's death
Jibrin to Dogara "Return the $600,000 you collected from James Ibori"
Jibrin Buhari should refuse to be blackmailed - Lawmaker
Femi Gbajabiamila House Leader says Amendment of CCB Act is unconstitutional
Pulse List 2016 10 Times the National Assembly failed Nigerians this year
Dogara Speaker advises FG to focus on proper implementation of capital projects

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Chinese government to give value for money in all  projects for which Nigeria has taken huge loans.

The speaker made the call on Thursday when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Deng Boqing, at the National Assembly.

He said that though there were concerns about the rising profile of debt owed by Nigeria to China, “it will all be for good if the assets for which they were acquired are delivered for the benefit of Nigerians.

“There have been concerns about the debt hangover that perhaps we may leave it for generations to come.

“But I always say that doesn’t matter if debt is left for posterity as long as we have the assets on ground,” Dogara said.

He further urged the Chinese to ensure the proper execution of  projects so as  to earn  confidence of future generations in the relations between the two countries.

This is a responsibility we owe our people and that which you owe to the people of China,” he added.

While expressing gratitude for the several supports offered to Nigeria, including the war on terrorism, he assured the envoy that the lower chamber  will support government’s  agreement on ‘One China’.

The speaker also thanked  China for supporting Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

It would be recalled that in August 2015, Nigeria secured the endorsement of Chinese government to occupy a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

The endorsement followed  the bilateral talks between Dogara and his Chinese counterpart, Mr. Zhang Dejiang in New York, United States.

Dogara also stressed the need for mutual benefits between the two countries from the existing  bilateral relations.

He noted that Chinese businesses are  getting support from the Federal  Government,saying  that more doors should  be opened to Nigerian  businessmen and women doing trading with China.

The speaker also urged  China to explore the Nigeria-China Parliamentary Committee of the House so as  to strengthen  the ties between the parliaments of both countries.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

