Erhahon :  APC spokesman suspended in Edo

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Godwin Erhahon, has been suspended by the state leadership of the party for allegedly causing embarrassment to the party.

The suspension, as reported by Today, was sequel to his recent interview with Tell magazine, in which he reportedly disparaged the immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The state leadership felt his comments in the said interview were his personal views, rather than the party.‎

In the said interview, Erhahon had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to beware of Oshiomhole.

Reacting to his suspension, Erhahon said he has no ill feelings against it since he has explained that the interview was granted in his personal capacity.

“As a democrat, I have taken the decision of the state executive in good faith. On the issue of Oshiomhole, I still believe that as a person, I will not support his being used to replace Oyegun as national chairman of the party. But in the said interview, I didn’t say anything opposing his getting federal appointment.”

“The state executive said the interview indicated that my position represented the position of the leadership.”

“However, I commend the state chairman on the mature way he handled the whole matter, particularly the allegations I made in the past that N10 million was given to impeach me, a statement that I later recanted,” he said.

Erhahon continued, “I have apologised to the chairman on that, but I was surprised that the people who gave me the information of the N10 million did not utter a word about it at the meeting.”

According to Today, the state chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, who confirmed Erhahon’s suspension to journalists on phone, said it was a unanimous decision taken at an extraordinary meeting.

He further explained that several statements issued by Erhahon on behalf of the party were not authorised and they caused embarrassment to the party, adding that Erhahon was given the opportunity to defend himself at the meeting before the suspension.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe