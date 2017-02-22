Emmanuel Uduaghan Ex-Gov criticises FG’s whistle-blower policy, advocates for social media restrictions

The former Governor also said the blackmailers have used social media as a tool to carry out their agenda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Delta state Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan play

Former Delta state Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan

(reformeronline)

The former Governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan has criticised the whistle-blower policy of the Federal Government, saying it has given rise to blackmailers.

The former Governor also advocated for the free access to users of social media to be checked.

He said this on Tuesday, February, 21, 2017, while speaking at the 2017 annual lecture/press week of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The former Governor also said the blackmailers have used social media as a tool to carry out their agenda.

According to Punch, Uduaghan said “The topic of this lecture is very apt because the social media grant unlimited access to everybody without any form of restriction. The new media is a good innovation but ugly posts are overtaking the good.

“The whistleblower policy of the Federal Government has increased the number of blackmailers, who bank on the free access granted by the social media to dish out false information.

“I have been a victim, I am sure many others have also fallen to the activities of the blackmailers, who now feed fat and buy cars and houses through such means.

“Sometimes, their activities pose security threat to government and action must be taken to address it.”

Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan served as the third Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

