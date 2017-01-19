El-Zakzaky Public interest, security concerns, working against Shi’ite leader’s release

A Presidency official said that so many obstacles were working against release of the Shi’ite leader.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky play

Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky

(Punch)

Shiites Civil Defence uncovers new factional sect group in Borno
Buhari Shiites tell President to release El-Zakzaky immediately
Shiites Sect demands compensation from FG, calls for release of their leader
Shiites Police tells group not to protest in Abuja
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Group blames judge on order of Shiite's leader release
El-Zakzaky Kaduna state govt seeks to prosecute Shiite leader
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Court orders DSS to release Shiite leader, pay him N50M compensation
Shiites Group members invade NASS to demand El-Zakzaky’s release [PHOTOS]
Gambia Senate opposes deployment of troops by President Buhari
Synagogue Building Collapse Absence of prosecution witness stalls trial

The Federal Government says public interest and security concerns are major reasons why leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMAN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has not been released.

A Presidency official, who spoke under condition of anonymity with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that so many obstacles were working against release of the Shi’ite leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Gabriel Kolawola of an Abuja Federal High Court, in his judgment in December 2016, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release El-Zakzaky within 45 days.

Kolawole also ordered the Federal Government to provide an accommodation for El-Zakzaky, his wife and family members within Kaduna State or any part of the northern region.

The court declared the continuous detention of El-Zakzaky since December 13, 2015 as unlawful and illegal since the issue of protective custody was unknown to law or the National Security Agencies Act establishing the DSS.

However, the presidential official said: “major constitutional policy objective of government as stated in Section 14 (2) (b) is public and not individual security.

“The issue of the release of El-Zakzaky is not exclusively legal. It has security and public interest as against individual interest undertones.

“Public interest and national security implications must be factored into consideration in line with international practices that conventionally place national security and public interest above any other individual claim of right.’’

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria is looking into the case with the public and security interest dimensions into consideration.

On the said detention of the religious leader’s wife alongside her husband, the official stated that El-Zakzaky’s wife was not of any security interest.

He said, “she is merely keeping her husband company in the apartment in which he is kept.

“She is not under detention, if it is her wish, that of her husband or of the IMAN, she will be allowed to go home in a matter of hours.’’

He explained that El-Zakzaky’s spouse was picked up by the DSS beside her husband with bullet wounds following IMAN’s encounter with the army.

“They took her along with the husband, treated her wounds and allowed her to care for her husband.

“Upon his request on an occasion, the children joined them during Ramadan. That is what happened,’’ he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
3 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet

Local

President Buhari briefs service chiefs before embarking on vacation
Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsible
(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R).
Orji Uzor Kalu ‘Nigeria is our home,’ Ex-governor tells Biafra agitators
Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016.
Chibok Girls Missing girls might still be in Sambisa Forest – BBOG
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Obaseki Edo governor Inaugurates agric empowerment Initiative