El-Rufai :  Police deploy officers to Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has said that it has deployed men to the troubled Southern Kaduna region.

This is coming after the Vicar-General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Ibrahim Yakubu said over 800 lives have been lost.

Speaking about Yakubu’s claim, the Kaduna state police commissioner, Agyole Abeh said “Everybody has the freedom to say what he wants to say, but as far as I am concerned, I have never heard of such figures they are calling. It is not true and not close to what the cleric is saying.”

According to Premium Times, the state police boss, said “I am calling on the people to please disregard such rumours and also be mindful of what they read and share on social media.

“The Nigerian police have a robust police team sent to the region and are working to make sure that nothing of this nature happens as speculated.”