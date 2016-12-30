El-Rufai :  Police deploy officers to Southern Kaduna

This is coming after Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Yakubu said over 800 lives have been lost during the attacks in Southern Kaduna.
This is coming after the Vicar-General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Ibrahim Yakubu said over 800 lives have been lost.
Speaking about Yakubu’s claim, the Kaduna state police commissioner, Agyole Abeh said “Everybody has the freedom to say what he wants to say, but as far as I am concerned, I have never heard of such figures they are calling. It is not true and not close to what the cleric is saying.”
According to Premium Times, the state police boss, said “I am calling on the people to please disregard such rumours and also be mindful of what they read and share on social media.
“The Nigerian police have a robust police team sent to the region and are working to make sure that nothing of this nature happens as speculated.”
Meanwhile, the former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has called on people of Southern Kaduna to defend their land.
