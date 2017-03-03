El Rufai Gov speaks on Audu Maikori's tweets [Video]

Weeks after Audu Maikori regained freedom following his arrest for misinforming the public on Southern Kaduna violence, Gov El-Rufai has broken his silence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov El Rufai play

Gov El Rufai

(Pulse)

Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it
Audu Maikori The law is taking its course - El-Rufai
Southern Kaduna Killings Controversy trails alleged murder of students of college of education
In Kaduna Government to sell off 1,990 non-essential houses
Nasir El-Rufai Gov says 2 kidnapped Germans have regained freedom

Governor Nasir El Rufai has broken his silence on the tweets by Chocolate Music boss, Audu Maikori over the violence in Kaduna.

In an interactive session, El Rufai said despite the large number of followership he has on social media, he understands the need to make use of the power with total responsibility.

ALSO READ: Audu Maikori speaks on Southern Kaduna killings

The governor further said the music exec had posted pictures of Boko Haram attacks as supposed southern Kaduna violence, hence inciting his followers without checking his facts right.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders...bullet
3 Medview Airline Plane forced to return to Lagos after developing...bullet

Local

Victor Ndoma-Egba
NDDC Agency ready for probe – spokesman
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari How FG loses N1.1Trillion in IGR
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
In Abuja Reps decry high cost of law school fees
Sambo Dasuki (L) and his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (R)
Dasuki Court adjourns till March 16 to rule on ex-NSA’s motion