Governor Nasir El Rufai has broken his silence on the tweets by Chocolate Music boss, Audu Maikori over the violence in Kaduna.

In an interactive session, El Rufai said despite the large number of followership he has on social media, he understands the need to make use of the power with total responsibility.

The governor further said the music exec had posted pictures of Boko Haram attacks as supposed southern Kaduna violence, hence inciting his followers without checking his facts right.