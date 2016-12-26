Home > Local >

El-Rufai :  Gov condemns renewed attacks in Kaduna

El-Rufai has urged security agencies to redouble their efforts following an attack attacks on Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area.

Kaduna Governor El-Rufai play

Kaduna Governor El-Rufai

(Reuters)

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned Saturday and Sunday attacks on Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

El-Rufai described the attack as “inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuela Aruwan in Kaduna on Sunday, El-Rufai empathised and condoled with families that lost their loved ones.

He urged security agencies to redouble their efforts, saying the attackers would know no peace as they would be chased to their hideouts and brought to justice.

The governor said “while government and security agencies work to block all windows to ensure that citizens in the three local government areas and the entire state are protected, these forces of darkness will know no peace.

These forces of darkness that represent evil and inhumanity stroke again, killing
innocent citizens, burnt their houses and injured some and terrified many.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred; we will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation.

“Their tactics are to create a chasm, divide people, breed hate and prejudice and plunge the state into chaos but we will triumph over these evil forces by the grace of Almighty God.

“No amount of evil will change our deep commitment. We will continue to be firm, decisive and put lives of our citizenry and their wellbeing as our ultimate goal.

He stated that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had been directed to take inventory of those affected and provide relief materials to assist the victims.

Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones, those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time,” he prayed.

