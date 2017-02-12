After the discovery of $9,772,800 and £74,000 in a safe house in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna, the EFCC has arrested Andrew Yakubu.

According to reports, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for hiding the recovered cash reportedly belonging to the Federal Government.

Nation newspaper reports that Yakubu is being detained in an EFCC facility in Kano where he is expected to be interrogated.

Sources reportedly said Yakubu has admitted the ownership of the money but claimed it is a gift though he's yet to reveal the names of the givers.

But he was driven to Kaduna Friday by the EFCC for a fresh search.

A highly-placed EFCC source said Yakubu was co-operating well with his interrogators.

“So far, he has cooperated with our investigators by admitting ownership of the funds.

"As I speak with you, we have taken him to Kaduna for another round of search . We are suspecting that there could be more of such slush funds hidden elsewhere. We are not prepared to take things for granted,” a source reportedly said.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, EFCC recovered separate sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 from a house belonging to Andrew Yakubu's brother.