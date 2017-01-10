EFCC Anti-graft agency arraigns Goodluck for alleged N32M fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Goodluck Ahuwan before Honourable Justice M.T.M Aliyu Tukur on a one count charge bordering on Criminal Breach of Trust.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Goodluck was arraigned before the court on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 by the EFCC at the Kaduna State High Court.

It was further reported that the EFCC made this disclosure on its official Facebook page stating the court proceedings.

The post reads: "The accused person allegedly in 2012 diverted the sum of N 32,000,000 (thirty-two million Naira ) belonging to the complainant, Muhammed Salihu Balami of Vision Plus Oil and Gas Limited as part payment for the purchase of a property named Elson Nigeria Limited, a PVC manufacturing Company situated in Kaduna State.

"One of the charge read that "You Goodluck Ahuwan, being the Managing Director of Property Partners & Co, a company registered in Nigeria on or about the 7th of June, 2012 at Kaduna in the Kaduna judicial Division of the Kaduna State being entrusted with the sum of N32,000,000 belonging to Vision Plus Oil and Gas Ltd, a PVC manufacturing Company situated at No. 8 Road C Inuwa Abdulkadir Road Kaduna South dishonestly converted to your own use in violation of the legal contract to section 311 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 312 of the same Code.

"After listening to the charge, the accused person pleaded not guilty. Counsel for the prosecution, J. Saidi urged the court to immediately fix a date for the commencement of hearing after the defending counsel Emmanuel Ejim failed to file for bail for the suspect.

"The Judge urged the defending counsel to apply for bail and he adjourned the case to 9th March, 2016 for proper hearing," the post read in full.