Godwin Obaseki Edo Governor highlights achievements in first 100 days

Governor Obaseki was sworn in as governor on November 12, 2016 and marked 100 days in office on February 19, 2017.

  Published:
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

(Top Celebrities NG)

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday said that his administration achieved a lot during its first 100 days in office .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that Obaseki was sworn in as governor on Nov. 12, 2016 and completed 100 days in office on Feb.  19, 2017.

Obaseki said that his administration has been able to come up with reforms and policies geared towards the actualisation of the 200,000 jobs promised during his electioneering campaign. .

The governor said this while receiving members of the Alumni Association of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He said that his goal is to make the state an economic hub.

“We set out to build on the existing foundation laid by the Oshiomhole led -administration.

“We identify clearly where the jobs will be coming from; agriculture, Industry, and we are set to revamp the various sectors in the state”, he said.

He said that during the period under review, 200 Agric-prenuers have been identified to utilize 5000 hectares of land for the cultivation of maize and other arable crops.

“We are planning to produce 25,000 metric tonne of maize this cropping season and a tonne of the maize will sell for N150,000.

“We have begun to screen young entrepreneurs and getting them ready to key into the CBN ANCHOR borrower’s scheme.

“We are hopeful that in two cropping seasons we should be able to produce 100 millionaires”, he said.

He said that his administration was finalising it’s first power purchase agreement to boost power generation in the state.

“We are going to start with our first five megawatts and gradually increase to 50 megawatt within the next 18 months.

“The completion of the AZURA Power plant will generate 450mw and add to the existing 450mw plant

“Going by this, we will have at less 1000 mw in 2019 to drive industries in the state," he added.

He said that the availability of power in the state would create an enabling environment for more businesses to thrive.

