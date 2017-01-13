The Department of State Services (DSS), says it has rescued four oil company kidnap victims from their abductors in Port Harcourt.

This is contained in a statement by DSS spokesman, Mr Tony Opuiyo in Abuja on Friday.

Opuiyo said the victims were rescued during an operation supported by the military.

He said a staff of the service sustained gunshot injuries while three members of the gang were killed during exchange of gun fire.

According to him, one AK47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.

He said the kidnap gang leader; Emmanuel Eyo, had earlier been arrested in Uyo.

Opuiyo said one Alkasim Salisu, a Boko Haram member had been arrested by the service in Kaduna State.

He said Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna.

“The Service has also arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji in Lagos, who opened a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS.

“The suspect has been using the account to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who he promised jobs in the service”, he said.

He said that the arrest of the suspect was sequel to investigation arising from the misinformation in the social media that the service was recruiting.

“It is in this regard that the service wishes to inform the public to disregard the falsehood as it is not currently engaged in any recruitment.

“It should be noted that employment into the service is conducted in the most transparent manner in line with laid down procedures and processes.

“While the public is advised to be wary of fraudsters who may use this opportunity to extort money from them, the Service demands that news about recruitment be disregarded in its entirety”, he added.