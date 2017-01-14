The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested terrorists planning to carry out a bomb attack on Kaduna state.

According to Daily Post, a Boko Haram member, Alkasim Salisu was arrested in the Rigasa area of Igabi LGA in Kaduna State.

The DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo also said in a statement that “Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.”

Opuiyo also added that “On the 13th January, 2017, the agency rescued four oil company kidnap victims from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The kidnap gang was led by Emmanuel EYO, earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

“One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.”