Donald Duke :  Ex-Governor blames APC, PDP, private sector for Nigeria’s woes

Former Governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke has blamed the current economic recession on the political elite.

According to Vanguard, Duke said this while speaking to HipTv on the state of the nation’s economy.

The former Governor also said most politicians are vying for political offices because of survival.

Duke said “If you look at those who are running the affairs of the country, they have no business running the affairs of the country. So, the current economic recession is the fault of the elites – we the elites. I mean elites in the widest sense of the word irrespective of party affiliation.

“We go to the best schools, we send our children to the best schools, we have the exposure but we don’t want to benefit the society of all that exposure. All that education, yes, it’s primarily for you and your family but it also should spread around society.

“So the folks who we allow to assume leadership in the country, assume these offices not because they want to uphold and build society but for survival. It shouldn’t be that way.”

The former Governor also said the elite should encourage people who have ideas that can move Nigeria forward.

He said “We have a leadership crisis at various levels – local, state, and national – even in the private sector too. So there’s a national leadership crisis, and I say this in the widest sense of the word.

“We need to encourage people that have ideas that can move our society forward. But they are uncertain. We need to encourage them that it’s important that folks who have the exposure and the resource base to come out.

“I hope that as our politics matures, more folks with the right pedigree in terms of personal development and public service to come out and seek political office. No one is going to call you, you have to put yourself forward. That’s the challenge that we have.”