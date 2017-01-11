Dogara ‘2017 budget will lead Nigeria out of recession,’ Reps Speaker says

House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara has said that the 2017 budget will lead Nigeria out of the current recession.

Dogara made the comment on Tuesday, January 10, during the opening session of the House.

“The 2017 budget remains the major tool to rejig Nigeria’s economy and pull it out of recession,” he said according to Leadership.

“2017 is perhaps the year to pass critical bills before active politicking starts. Critical bills designed to stimulate and streamline our economy such as the Public Procurement Act amendment, Federal Competition Bill, Petroleum Industry bill, etc will receive expeditious consideration. Important Bills on Constitution alteration and Amendment to the Electoral Act also deserve expeditious consideration and passage.

“We must brace up and work assiduously and conscientiously to give Nigerians a budget that will not only lift us out of recession but kick start the needed expeditious journey into Nigeria’s prosperity. We pledge to reform the budget process.

“To this end therefore, we would ensure that the procedure and process of consideration and passage of the 2017 Budget is transparent, inclusive and professionally handled. The details of the Budget should be debated and passed in Plenary to avoid those needless pitfalls that normally characterize the budget process,” he added.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki had earlier also promised that the 2017 budget would be passed speedily.