Dino Melaye ‘Corrupt Nigerians are hiding money in caskets,’ Senator says

Senator Dino Melaye claims that corrupt Nigerians are hiding stolen money in caskets.

Melaye also said that stolen funds were being hidden in uncompleted buildings in remote villages.

He made the comments on Wednesday, March 1, while calling for a probe into the affairs of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“Monies are not accounted for and that might be the reason we now see petro-dollars buried in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages in some parts of the country,” Melaye said.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki subsequently ordered the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) to carry out a holistic investigation into the NNPC.

The NNPC has been accused of failing to remit N5.1 trillion in fuel subsidy funds collected between 2006 and 2015 to the government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on February 10, recovered separate sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 from former NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu.

ALSO READ: EFCC seizes Diezani Alison-Madueke's $18M house with bulletproof gym in Abuja [VIDEO]

The cash was recovered from a fire proof safe hidden in a mud-like house belonging to Yakubu in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna state.