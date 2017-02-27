Diezani Former Petroleum Minister to face UK trial in June

Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke will face trial for money laundering in June, reports say.

Investigators in the United Kingdom are said to have built a solid case against Alison-Madueke and will charge her along with four others, according to Sahara Reporters.

“The UK investigators have gone far on the allegations against Diezani. From the records made available, the ex-minister and four others will face trial as from June,” a source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said.

“We have taken more evidence to the UK, including all court records relating to the final forfeiture of $153million. We have a huge pile of documents. In fact, one of the suspects on the radar of investigators has been located in London and he is under surveillance.

“The EFCC is set for the trial of the ex-minister at home and abroad. It is curious to be talking of a curious negotiation with someone who has a prima facie case to answer.

“There is no basis to negotiate with the ex-Minister in view of the overwhelming evidence at our disposal. You should ask yourself what purpose the negotiation will serve.

“The ex-minister has forfeited $153m; we have had far-reaching investigation on her involvement in the $115m poll bribery scandal; we have seized some of her choice properties and she has consistently maintained that she is ready for trial. So, what is the basis for negotiation when we have a good case?” the source added.

The former minister has been in the eye of the storm since she was detained by security officials in London on money laundering charges on October 2, 2015.

She has been accused of personally supervising the laundering of $6 billion from Nigeria's coffers.