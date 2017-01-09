Diezani EFCC goes after ex-NNPC bosses over ex-minister's alleged $153m theft

Those grilled so far are two former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) and three former Executive Directors (EDs) of the NNPC.

  • Published:
Nigeria’s former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke. play

Nigeria’s former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

(World Economic Forum/ICIJ)

Diezani Alison Madueke EFCC boss travels to London over properties linked to ex-minister
Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angry
Magu The security report that sank EFCC Chairman
Pulse List 11 corruption cases that shocked Nigerians in 2016
N23B Diezani Bribe How ex-Minister shared taxpayer money to INEC officials
Anenih 'Mr Fix it' needs to shut the hell up
Patience Jonathan Women protesting for Ex-First Lady embarrassed their families
Obanikoro Ex-Minister is in big trouble again
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President just reminded us how naive he is
Diezani Bribe EFCC arrests 2 commissioners in Enugu over funds from ex-minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated five former executive officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the questionable transfer of  $153million from the Corporation's accounts, The Nation reports.

Those  interrogated so far are two former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) and three former Executive Directors (EDs) whose names were withheld so as not to jeopardise the investigation.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke allegedly ordered the transfer of the money.

One of the former executive directors is said to have admitted playing a role in the transfer of the money, the report said, citing an EFCC source.

"We are however not stopping at this bend because we discovered that some of these officials were used for many illicit transactions," the source said.

"By the time we extend our investigation to crude oil lifting, you will appreciate the sleaze during the tenure of Diezani as minister of Petroleum Resources. A syndicate was used to perpetrate the fraud in the oil firm."

According to the report, the interrogation of the former officials was confirmed by a source at the NNPC.

The source said: "This corporation is following the development. The EFCC is on top of the $153million palaver; it has actually been inviting some of our past officials for questioning.

"The good thing is that some of these former officials are still on NNPC’s pension roll. They can be recalled at any time for clarification of some issues."

The source, however, refused to give names of those quizzed by the anti-graft agency, saying he would have to obtain authorization from the administration and security departments.

On the ruling of a Federal High Court on the $153million, the source said the NNPC cannot react to it without  "getting necessary legal advice."

"Our board is meeting on the $153million saga and other matters on January 30. What we are doing now is to get the proceedings of the Federal High Court of Friday. We have a very articulate Legal Department which will study it.

"NNPC is a corporation with a board and a chairman. The legal advice will determine our next step after the board’s meeting.

"If the court indicts any former officials, the corporation can still exercise disciplinary control on them," the source added.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has reportedly started the process of seizing large estate in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State traced to Diezani.

ALSO READ: Why Diezani's alleged $153M theft should make you very angry

It was gathered that the asset will be placed on temporary forfeiture pending the arraignment and trial of the ex-minister either in Nigeria or in the United Kingdom.

An EFCC source was quoted as saying: "Since we recorded the breakthrough, our legal unit has been working round the clock on how to seek the nod of the court for a temporary forfeiture order.

"We have obtained relevant data from Bayelsa State Geographic Information System.  As a matter of fact, the estate is coded as BGIS/OK/02/16/310 by the agency.

"We will file the required application for the seizure of the estate pending the arraignment and the conclusion of the trial of the ex-Minister. This is a standard benchmark allowed by the law. We are certainly heading for the court."

On Friday, January 6, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, that Diezani allegedly siphoned from the NNPC.

The money was said to have been stashed in three Nigerian bank accounts.

 

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the Rivers West Senatorial Candidate, Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozo, during the inauguration of Rehabilitation of the General Hospital at Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers on Monday (28/11/16). Left is the PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Akuku-Toru /Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers 
  • From left: The Director of Arm Investment Managers Limited/Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Asset and Resource Management Holding Company Limited, Mr Sadiq Mohammed; Executive Director, Capital Markets Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Haruna Jalo-Waziri; and another Director of Arm Investment Managers Limited, Jumoke Ogundare, at the Listing of Arm Money Market Fund at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the Vice president , Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Samuel Kolawole (L) and President of ICSAN, Nat Ofo, during a courtesy call to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 
  • From left: Programme Specialist on HIV at the UNICEF, Dr Tajudeen Oyawale; UNAIDS Country Director, Dr Bilali Camara; Former Country Director, UNAID Uganda, Dr Musa Bungudu; and Chief, HIV Section in UNICEF, Dr Dorathy Ngacha, at the National HIV Prevention Conference: 2016 Youth Summit in Abuja    
  • Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (m) with wives of Southern State Governors after their meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, (R) With the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna 
  • From Left: Representative of Shehu of Borno, Malam Kaigama Galtima, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, III, at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna  
  • Participants at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna  
  • 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Bauchi State taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Wailo Camp Ganjuwa LGA Of Bauchi State 
  • Bauchi State NYSC Cultural Troupe during the Swearing-In Ceremony of 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Bauchi State in Wailo Camp Ganjuwa LGA Of Bauchi State 
  • 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Yobe State taking oath during their Swearing-In Ceremony at Kashere, Akko LGA of Gombe State  
  • From left: Emir of Pindiga, Gombe State, Alhaji Ahmed Sayoji; Representative of Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Tijjani Zakariya and Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Umaru Danie during Swearing-In Ceremony of 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Yobe at Kashere, Akko LGA of Gombe State 
  • From Left: Deputy Director, Health, Safety and Environment Division, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Sibeudu Onyebuchi; representative of the Senate President, Sen. Tayo Alasoadua; representative of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timothy Okon; and Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mr Mordecai Ladan, at the 17TH International Health, Safety and Environment Biennial Conference on the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria 
  • Edo Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Benito Eze with members of Fulani herdsmen in Edo, after the Sensitization Programme on Prevention of Clash between the herdsmen and farmers in Edo 
  • Participants attending the 2016 Youth Summit on National HIV Prevention Conference in Abuja    
  • Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie; and representative of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Wapada Balami, during a News Conference on the National Oral Health Week in Abuja    
  • From Left: Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Unilever Nigeria PLC, Mr George Umoh; Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole; and Regional Sales Manager, Middle Belt, Unilever, Mr David Eboh, presenting a signed MoU on Support School Oral Health Programme in Nigeria   
  • From left: Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler; and Secretary of the Board, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • From left: Secretary of the Joint Tax Board, Mr Mohammed Abubakar; Chairman of the Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Tunde Fowler; Board Secretary/Head of Legal Department, Osun Board of Internal Revenue Service, Oluwatosin Falomo; Director, Federal Engagement and Enlightenment Tax Team, FIRS, Alahji Tajudeen Oseni; and Executive Chairman, Zamfara Board of Inland Revenue Service, Alahji Isa Mohammed-Anka, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • Resident Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Mount of Joy, Kugbo, Pastor Joseph Opegbemi; District Superintendent, Pastor Amos Moradeyo; and Resident Pastor of the Prayer Link Evangelical Ministry, Pastor Abayomi Babaniyi, during the 7TH Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving of CAC, Kugbo in Abuja    
  • A cross-section of the Choir of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Mount of Joy, Kugbo singing during the 7TH Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving of the Church in Abuja   
  • From left: Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi; representative of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, ACG Nurudeen Graham; Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; and Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • From left: Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi; representative of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, ACG Nurudeen Graham; Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; and Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (2nd,R) opening the bid for SOCAR Trading company during the 2016/2017 NNPC Crude Term Contract Tender Opening in Abuja. With him are from left: Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, NNPC, Mr Shehu Liman; Business Development Manager, SOCAR Trading Limited, Jovdat Guliyev; and General Manager, Commercial, NNPC, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye. At the close of bids on Thursday, 224 entries were received by NNPC against 218 bids for last year.   
  • A cross-section of participants at the inauguration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Baseline Data Collection Exercise in Abuja.   
  • From left: The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale; Team Leader, Inclusive Growth Unit, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dr Robert Asogwa; and representative of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Joseph Falegan, at the inauguration of SDGs Baseline Data Collection Exercise in Abuja.   
  • Members of Small-Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria, during a Seminar on Agriculture for the Women in Kaduna   
  • Members of International Federation of Women Lawyers in-Conjunction with the Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists (NAWOJI) Plateau State Chapter, Protesting Over the alleged Violence against Women and Children in Jos   
  • From Left: Director, Dubai Tourism, Mrs Stella Fubara-Obinwa; Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Chief Executive Officer, Ebony TV, Mo Abudu, and An Entertainer, Ade Adenrele, at the Movie Premiere of the the Wedding Party, in Lagos    
  • The INEC Returning Officer for the 2016 Governorship election in Ondo State, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali (L), presenting the election results in Akure   
  • Oha Afia People of Abia state, displaying at the Ndi Igbo Cultural Festival organised by the Igbo Forum, Asaba, Delta   
  • Former Minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idriss (M), addressing the supporters of APC shortly after the his defection from PDP to APC in Gombe State    
  • Cross section of APC supporters during the defection of Former Minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idriss and other PDP members to APC in Gombe State   
  • From Left: Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye and Siblings: Mrs Ngozi Nwobodo; Mr Pius Nwoye, with the Anglican Bishop Of Enugu, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Mother of Apc Chairman in Enugu, Late Ezinne Theresa Nwoye, at Amurri Community of Enugu State   
  • Athletics at the Jos International Marathon Race in Jos   
  • The Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, praying for the Management of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), during a Church service to mark 2016 World Aids Day at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp in Abuja    
  • From left: Acting Director, Strategic and Knowledge Management Department, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Greg Ashefor; Director, Progammes Department, Dr Akudo Ikpeazu; Acting Director General, Dr kayode Ogungbemi; Assistant Director, Dr James Anenih and Head Of Corporate Communication, Mr Toyin Aderibigbe, during the Church service to mark 2016 World Day at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life camp IN ABUJA   
  • From Left: Member Board of Directors, APC, Chief Sam Nkire; Abuja Chairman of Umuahia Premier Club, Mr Acho Obioma and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chris Akomas, at the 2016 Umuahia Premier Club Girls And Award Night In Abuja    
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Kayode Ogungbemi,; The Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh and Head Of Corporate Communication, Mr Toyin Aderibigbe, during the Church service to mark 2016 WORLD AIDS DAY at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life camp IN ABUJA   

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Total, MRS, 11 other filling stations sealed for allegedly cheating customers
Petrol Total, MRS, 11 other filling stations sealed for allegedly cheating customers