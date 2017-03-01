Dickson Akoh Police arrest Peace Corps national commandant

The Police on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, stormed new headquarters of Peace Corps, taking away its national commandant, Dickson Akoh.

The arrest came after the official opening of the new national office of the Peace Corps in Jabi, Abuja.

According to a source, the Police invaded the premises ‘in a dramatic way’ around 11.30pm, when the event had rounded up and the national commandant, Ambassador Akoh was taking his leave.

"We don't know where they have taken him to," an officer of the corps said.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria whose bill is currently awaiting presidential assent, had recently come under serious attack by the Police, which had kicked against the establishment of the organisation, during the public hearing at the National Assembly.

The Nigerian Police recently shut down the training orientation camp in Kwara and Abuja, a week ago, thereby, forcing cadet officers to vacate the camps.

But the officers of the Police Force were seen at the official opening ceremony of the national headquarters of the Corps alongside the Nigerian Customs Service and other paramilitary and security agencies.

The event was also attended by the minister of sports and youths’ development, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious bodies and youth organisations.

Investigation, however, revealed that Dickson Akoh was held by the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police.

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for the arrest was unknown.