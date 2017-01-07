Department of Petroleum Resources Agency to intensify surveillance on petroleum products supply

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will intensify nationwide surveillance of petroleum products supply in the country in 2017 to ensure accuracy.

Mr Mohammed Abba, the New Zonal Operations Controller of the Abuja zone of DPR, made this known in Abuja on Saturday at the send-forth ceremony for the out-going controller of the zone, Mr Mohammed Usman.

Abba said the surveillance was aimed at ensuring quality and accurate supply of petroleum products particularly in its Abuja zone, which comprises .

He said “We in DPR, particularly Abuja, zonal operations, will intensify our surveillance to make sure that all petroleum products dispensed at filling stations are of quality and accurate quantity.

“For staff, your welfare will be on the front burner of my focus to motivate you and fulfill my aspiration to reduce the time of doing business.

“In order to improve our service delivery, an enlightenment campaign will be embarked upon to further publicise our activities within the zone.

“These are some of the few activities that we have outlined for now and which we intend to

implement religiously.“

He described the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s on-going restructuring and repositioning of the country’s oil and gas sector as a significant milestone.

Abba said that he would contribute his quota to driving the Federal Government’s oil and gas sector reform in the zone.

In his comment, the Director, DPR, Mr Mordecai Ladan, said the key focus of the department was to take the industry to greater heights.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian economy would improve, saying that the recent increase in the price of crude oil in the international market would impact positively on the country’s economy.

He said DPR was deepening its regulatory functions, adding that the effect of DPR activities ensured products availability in 2016.

He said it was was made possible through improved surveillance of petroleum products supply.

Ladan said DPR was working tirelessly to clamp down on filling station operators selling petroleum products above the government approved pump prices.

According to him, in 2016, DPR in conjunction with security agencies, arrested several operators for selling petroleum products above the government approved prices.

He therefore called on the public to report any sharp practices in the sector to the appropriate authorities to enable DPR to carry out its mandate.

Speaking, Usman, the out-gone zonal controller of the Abuja zone of DPR, expressed gratitude to God and the government for the opportunity given to him to serve.

He said it was important for younger officers, still in service, to discharge their duties with integrity.

He added that it was the responsibility of serving officials to ensure that DPR improved its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five senior officials retired from the services of DPR, just as 15 other staffers were transferred out of Abuja zone.

Seven other staffers of the department were transferred to the Abuja zone.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of gifts for meritorious service to retiring and transferred staffers of the department.