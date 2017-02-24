Dasuki Trial of ex-NSA stalls, says he's not ready

The prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), described the move as a delay tactic, lamenting the unnecessary stalling of the trial.

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki play

Embattled former national security adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has said he is not ready for the commencement of his trial.

In a fresh application filed before an Abuja High Court by Dasuki's lawyer, Ahmed Raji, on Thursday, February 23, he said his client has a pending application for consolidation before the court.

"It will amount to a waste of time if the issue of the application is not resolved because it has a connection with the sister case," he said

But the prosecuting counsel,  Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), described the move as a delay tactic, lamenting the unnecessary stalling of the trial - Dasuki was arraigned since 2015.

Jacobs said: "Your lordship gave a sufficient time since the last sitting on January 24 in which the 2nd defendant (Dasuki) could have filed any motion, but he filed it only yesterday, and the sister case has commenced already.

"He just wanted to try his luck, this should not be a legal gambling."

Other defendants in the suit are BashirYuguda, Shuaibu Salisu, a former director of finance, office of the national security adviser, Dalhatu Investment Ltd, Sagir Attahiru and Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state.

The suspects were arraigned on a 22- count charge bordering on diversion, conspiracy, bribery, abuse of office and criminal breach of trust of about N19.4 billion.

ALSO READ: ‘Dasuki couldn’t have stolen $2bn,’ Jonathan says

Dasuki was arraigned on a 19-count charge bordering on diversion of funds in the sister case.

Other defendants are; a former director of finance, office of the national security adviser,  Shuaibu Salisu; a former NNPC Executive Director, Aminu Baba-Kusa, among others.

All the cases are now pending before Justice Husseni Baba-Yusuf.

After listening to submissions from the parties involved, the judge adjourned the case till March 2 for the hearing of Dasuki’s motion.

