Dasuki Court adjourns till March 16 to rule on ex-NSA’s motion

Dasuki , a former National Security Adviser, was arraigned on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

Sambo Dasuki (L) and his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (R)

Sambo Dasuki and his lawyer, Joseph Daudu

An FCT High Court Maitama on Thursday adjourned till March 16, 2017, for ruling on Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki’s motion seeking for the consolidation of his two cases.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf adjourned after listening to the submissions from the counsel in the matter.

Dasuki , a former National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

He is being tried alongside Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director and two others in one case.

In the other charge, Dauski is the second defendant, while Amb. Bashir Yuguda is the first defendant.

Others are Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, Dalhatu Investment Ltd, Sagir Attahiru and Attahiru Bafaarawa, former governor of Sokoto State.

They were arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on conspiracy, bribery, abuse of office and criminal breach of trust.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN) prayed the court to consolidate the two cases now pending before Baba-Ysusf.

He said that his prayer was brought pursuant to sections 6(6)(a), 35(5) and (9) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, and sections 1(1); 208; 396(3); 401and 492(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

He said that when the cases were moved to one court that it was also ordered to be consolidated to one charge.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), said that the charges were not the same and that the cases were moved to one court to stand separately but not to be consolidated.

Rotimi, therefore, urged the court not to grant the motion because it was a way to frustrate the trial.

He said that the provisions of sections 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 mandated day to day trial after arraignment and that this case started since 2015 and trial was yet to  commence.

