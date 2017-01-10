Darius Ishaku 'Defend yourselves or risk being wiped out,' Governor charges northern Christians

The Governor urged Christians to use their constitutional rights to self-defense to save themselves as government will not defend them all the time.

  • Published:
Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku. play

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has charged Christians across the country defend themselves against terror attacks or risk completely annihilation.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) to celebrate new year, Ishaku said it is time for Christians in Southern Kaduna and others parts of the country take action against the incessant terror attacks targeted at them.

The Governor was represented at the event held in Jalingo on Monday, January 9, by the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason.

He urged the people to embrace their constitutional rights to self-defense to save themselves as the government will not defend them all the time.

He said: "I was at the site of the mayhem in parts of Ardo Kola this morning and the level of destruction there is unimaginable. A few weeks ago, it was in Gassol, then Karim. We are all aware of what is going on in Southern Kaduna…

"The people must wake up from their slumber and defend themselves. You can’t just lie down and allow yourselves to be annihilated by other groups. You have a constitutional right to self-defense and now is the time to use it. The government alone cannot do it."

In his message, the state chairman of CAN Rev. Benjamin Ube also called for intensified prayers for the people of southern Kaduna and Christians all over the country who "have been subjected to systematic attacks since 2009."

ALSO READ: "Violence in Southern Kaduna is religious," CAN replies FG

Ube accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state of complicity in the southern Kaduna crisis, and berated President Muhammadu Buhari for not showing enough action to end the killings and destruction caused by Fulani herdsmen.

