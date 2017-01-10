Daniel Akishi Family of 14-year-old cancer patient cries out for help

Family members of Daniel Akishi, a 14-year-old boy, diagnosed with cancer of the mouth, have called on public spirited Nigerians for financial help to enable them pay for his surgery in India.

Mr Ephraim Akishi, the elder brother of the patient, made the appeal on Tuesday on behalf of the family at the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“We are calling on individuals, corporate bodies and any ‘good samaritan’ to help donate towards the surgical operation to be carried out on our son.

“Our boy Daniel has been suffering from Ameloblastoma of Mandible for the past four years.

“After clinical evaluation and investigation, he is supposed to travel to Yashoda Hospital in India for operation.

“The total estimate of medical bill plus two people to-and –return tickets is N4.1 million.

“We, as his family, cannot raise that amount on our own,” Akishi said.

According to Akishi, the young Daniel who hailed from Benue, had lost his father, and is now left with an aged mother and siblings.

He came to NAN with the medical reports of the patient who , he said ,has been on admission at a Lagos hospital.

“Anybody who wants to helps us can come to NAN,” he said.

According to medical experts, Ameloblastoma is characterised by an abnormal growth in the sinus area or jaw, often at the site of the third molar.

The tumors or cysts may be aggressive and may spread to the nose, eye socket and skull, and therefore requires early and careful surgical treatment.