Dakuku Peterside NIMASA boss redeploys directors, other management staff

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has approved the redeployment of some senior Management staff of the Agency.

The director-general, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications Team of NIMASA, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the new postings were expected to reposition the agency toward meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments.

The statement said, “The redeployment exercise has Mr Ibrahim Jibril as the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director-General; Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications as the Director, Special Duties also in the Director General’s office.’’

It said that “Mr Abiodun Akinyosoye takes over as the Director of Administration and Human Resources; Mrs Aishatu Jumai Musa is the Director, Planning Research & Data Management Services Department; and Mr Audu Abdulsalam is the Director, Legal Services.

“Others include: Mr Hassan El-Yakub, Director, NIMASA Eastern Zone; Mr Olayemi Abass Director, Western Zone; Mr Anthony Ogadi Head, Shipping Development; and Mr Abel Femowei as the Coordinator, Central Zone, Warri,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the statement as saying.

The statement said that Capt. Sunday Umoren is now Head, Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department of the agency; while Mr Isichei Osamgbi is the new Head, Corporate Communications.

NAN reports that the redeployment exercise comes on the heels of the recent promotion which saw to the elevation of eight Deputy Directors as Directors; 15 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors; while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted as Assistant Directors.

NAN reports that Peterside, had at several fora, reiterated the commitment of the agency to the repositioning and restructuring of the Agency for greater efficiency and productivity.