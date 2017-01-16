Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister's lawyer 24 hours to study case file

The newly employed lawyer by Femi Fani Kayode has been given 24hours to study case file and resume trial.

  • Published:
Femi Fani-Kayode play

Femi Fani-Kayode

(Daily Post)

Fani-Kayode Court to resume ex-minister's trial January 16, 17 and 18, 2017
Pulse List 11 corruption cases that shocked Nigerians in 2016
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister calls Jimoh Ibrahim a ritualist, big, ugly and greedy pig
Goodluck Jonathan Fani Kayode says ex-president is the light in the darkness
Goodluck Jonathan PDP, FFK congratulate ex-President at 59
Goodluck Jonathan Fani-Kayode joins ex-President as he celebrates 59th birthday
Fani-Kayode Our smooth talker has gone mad again
Fani-Kayode 'Boko Haram suspects became my best friends in prison' - Ex-minister
Fani-Kayode 4 things former minister said about EFCC boss, Magu

The new layer of Femi Fani-Kayode, Chief Norrison Quakers, SAN, has been given 24 hours to study the case file and proceed with trial.

A Lagos Federal High Court on Monday, gave the former Minister of Aviation's rep the ultimatum as his client is being tried for alleged money laundering.

Fani-kayode, who was also former Director of Media and Publicity, campaign committee of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is being prosecuted alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenandi Usman, and Danjuma Yusuf.

They are charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 17-count, bordering on alleged money laundering.

All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, while Mr Nkereuwem Anana, announced appearance for the prosecution, Quakers announced appearance for Fani-Kayode.

Quakers, who told the court that because he had just been briefed by his client, pleaded for time to properly study the case file before he could proceed with the case.

He also sought leave to meet with the judge in chambers to confer on some issues but said the prosecutor could join in the meeting, adding that there was nothing secretive in the planned meeting.

Quackers, thereafter, sought for adjournment of the case.
However, Anana objected to Quakers’ request for adjournment, arguing that it was a ground design to delay trial in the case.

Anana informed the court that the business of the day was for continuation of trial, adding that his witnesses were already in court.

He said: “This is a technical way of asking for an adjournment; I have seniors in this matter and so I don’t think I am the proper person to come for any meeting in the chambers.

“I said earlier that we are ready to go on and I did not ask for any adjournment, so if there is a call for any meeting, I will not be a part of that meeting.”

He pleaded with the court to continue with the trial.

However, the Counsel to the second accused, Mr Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), while lending voice to Quakers’, prayer, urged the court to allow the new counsel ample time to study the case file.

According to him, it is in line with the principle of fairness as enshrined in the constitution, especially in relation to criminal matters, to grant the prayers of Quakers.

He stated that Quackers had just been briefed about the case.

Orbih further said that the entire provisions of the administration of Criminal Justice Act, taken as a whole, could not supersede constitutional provisions on fair hearing.

He reminded the court that the suit was a criminal one, adding that the goal of the court must be to attain justice in every respect.

He, therefore, urged the court to give the application a favourable consideration.

Orbih also drew the court’s attention to two of his application seeking a release of the international passport of the second and for a more convenient venue for trial.

Justice Muslim Hassan, in his ruling, said that he would grant an adjournment for one day to enable the new counsel study the case file before proceeding with trial.

He recalled that the matter was earlier fixed for three days: Jan. 16, 17 and 19, but said that Jan.16 would be vacated to enable the new counsel get acquainted with the facts of the case.

On the request to see the judge in chambers, Hassan said, “On the request to meet the court in chambers, with respect to learned counsel, I cannot grant same.

The judge, therefore, urged counsel to make a formal application and put forward his thoughts in writing.

He adjourned the case to Jan. 17 for hearing.

In the charge, the accused were alleged to have committed the offences between January and March 2015.

In count one to seven, they were alleged to have unlawfully retained over N3.8 billion which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act of stealing and corruption.

In count eight to 14, the accused were also alleged to have unlawfully used over N970 million which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of an unlawful act of corruption.

Meanwhile in count 15 to17, Fani-Kayode and one Olubode Oke, said to be at large, were alleged to have made cash payments of about N30 million.

The cash payments, the prosecution added, were in excess of the amount allowed by law, without going through a financial institution.

Fani-Kayode was also alleged to have made payments to one Paste Poster Co (PPC) of No. 125 Lewis St., Lagos, in excess of amounts allowed by law.

All offences were said to have contravened the provisions of Sections 15 (3) (4), 16 (2) (b), and 16 (5) of the Money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012. 

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
2 MMM Kogi youths celebrate return of Ponzi schemebullet
3 Buhari Again, President says Jonathan left "no money in the treasury"bullet

Local

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Ex-VP says attack on UNIMAID mosque is dangerous
Senate majority leader, .Mohammed Ndume.
Ndume Court adjourns Senator's terrorism trial till Feb 2
Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari
In Katsina Govt awards N118M Ruwan-sanyi dam irrigation project
Former minister, Oby Ezekwesili heads to Sambisa Forest with Information Minister, Lai Mohammed on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG Why going to Sambisa was right decision