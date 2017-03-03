In Rivers Court discharges 35 Biafra agitators

The accused were arrested on January 20, 2017, during a march to commemorate Donald Trump's inauguration.

  • Published:
Biafra protesters. play

Biafra protesters.

(Punch)

In Port Harcourt Army denies killing IPOB supporters
IPOB Those persecuting Nnamdi Kanu will die – Group says
Boko Haram, Biafra NGO faults Amnesty International report on Nigeria
Boko Haram 'Amnesty International campaigning for terrorists' - Group
Nnamdi Kanu Utomi, Soludo, others visit IPOB leader in prison
MASSOB Group says Igbo leaders are political slaves
Nnamdi Kanu Court strikes out six charges against IPOB leader, 3 others

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has discharged 35 Biafra agitators charged with conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, for want of diligent prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused were arrested on January 20, 2017 during a march to commemorate the inauguration of United States of America President, Mr Donald Trump.

Discharging the accused persons on Friday, the Magistrate, Mr Andrew Jaja, said treasonable felony was a capital offence, punishable by death.

According to the magistrate, the court had the constitutional power to discharge the accused persons on ground of lack of diligent prosecution.

Jaja said that the accused had stayed 37 days in prison custody without the commissioner of police, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Attorney-General (AG) showing interest in the prosecution.

He said that the DPP, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Police did not indicate that there was prime facie to qualify the accused for prosecution or otherwise.

Jaja lamented that the court had adjourned many times to enable the three authorities make inputs or show that the accused were liable to prosecution, but to no avail.

“The court has the right to grant them bail; “The adjournment has elapsed, without the State Commissioner of police and AG making their inputs into the matter.

“The court has the right (power) to grant the accused persons bail or discharge them in line with the constitution”, he said.

ALSO READ: God will punish Mark Zuckerberg - IPOB

The magistrate, however, warned the accused to remain peaceful and desist from embarking on further protest.

Jaja said that they would not find it easy next time they were brought to court on the same charge.

NAN reports that there was jubilation outside the court by the relations and friends of the discharged persons.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor commends Police, DSS for killing notorious kidnapper
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo Governor bans logging activities in Ondo
Court Gavel
In Kano Student docked over alleged rape of a 9-year-old hawker
FRSC logo
In Enugu FRSC warns residents against road obstruction