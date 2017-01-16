Chris Ngige Minister tasks Ndigbo leadership on self-discovery

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has advised the newly elected leadership of `Ohaneze Ndigbo’ to evolve an agenda of self-rediscovery of the people.

Ngige made the call in a congratulatory letter to Chief John Nwodo, the President-General Elect of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

While wishing the newly elected executives a successful tenure, he expressed the hope that their election would usher in an age of self-rediscovery.

“It is my sincere expectation also that you will deploy your wealth of experience to reposition Ohaneze.

“This is in order to strategically align the interests of Ndigbo with the changing realities of our dear nation.

“Through that, transform our peoples’ prospects and yearnings for a bountiful harvest into a reality.

“Knowing your antecedents and pedigree as I do, I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel and history will record you in the Igbo hall of fame,” Ngige wrote.