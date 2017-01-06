Chibok Girls 'We won't reveal whereabouts of remaining girls' - Army

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar has said that the information on the whereabouts of the remaining abducted Chibok girls will not be revealed.

Abubakar stated this on Thursday, January 5, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State - the same day the army announced the rescue of one of the girls with her 6-month-old baby.

"Neither the military nor any security agency will give information on the Chibok girls in order not to jeopardise their safety," adding that "information on strategy to rescue them will never be disclosed."

Abubakar, however, did not specify if the military already knows the precise location of the girls.

In April 2014, over 200 pupils of Chibok Secondary School, Borno state were abducted from their school by the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

ALSO READ: 7 Reasons why Boko Haram released 21 schoolgirls