Chibok Girls :  ‘We’ll rescue remaining girls soon,’ DHQ says

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) will soon rescue the remaining Chibok girls , its spokesman has said.

Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar gave the assurance on Sunday, December 25, following the December 23 capture of Boko Haram stronghold, Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army.

“We should allow for calm in this operation, which is still ongoing. We have yet to come to point zero. We have taken over the heart and the centre of Sambisa,” Abubakar told Punch.

“The operation will culminate with Operation Rescue Finale which will end only when all the captives, including the Chibok girls have been rescued, and this would be soon.

“There are things we want to keep to ourselves for now. Everyone should understand that now that Sambisa is under the control of the military, there will be more rescues. We cannot say what will jeopardize the rescue operations of the troops.

“What we will do with Sambisa is still left with us. We have completely left that as a secret. It is our secret. People shouldn’t preempt us,” he added.

The over 200 Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram in April 2014 and believed to be held hostage in Sambisa Forest.

The sect, in October, released 21 of the girls following negotiations which were brokered by the Swiss government.

The Nigerian government has however denied paying a ransom to secure the girls’ release.