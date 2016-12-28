Chibok Girls :  Parents allege that security operatives are stopping them from seeing their daughters

The parents of the Chibok girls are not happy with the Federal Government because security agents are barring them from seeing their daughters, reports say.

According to Punch, the girls have been kept under tight security at a local politician’s house in Chibok.

The girls, who had been in the custody of the Federal Government after their release, returned home on Friday, December 23, 2016 amidst celebrations, to reportedly spend the Christmas holidays with their family members.

They even had a swell time during their boxing day visit to the Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima.

One of the fathers of the girls, who spoke under anonymity, said “What is the point of bringing them home if we as their parents can’t see them?”

Another woman also accused the Federal Government of deliberately breaking their heart during this festive season.

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, the media aide to President Buhari told newsmen that the security operatives misunderstood the instructions given to them.

ALSO READ: Governor Shettima spends Boxing day with freed Chibok girls

He said “There were some hitches arising from a lack of understanding of the objective of the trip on the part of some security operatives.”