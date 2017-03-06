Chibok Girls 'Jonathan govt played politics with abducted schoolgirls' says FG

A masked gunman stands in front of a group of girls in a Boko Haram video released on August 14, 2016 purporting to show the Chibok hostages 

(AFP)

The federal government has accused the Goodluck Jonathan administration of playing politics with the issue of the abducted Chibok school girls.

The federal government urged former president Jonathan to 'stop engaging in finger-pointing' over the issue of the Chibok girls who were abducted during his administration.

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed gave the caution in a statement made available to Pulse on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Lai Mohammed, Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu of the BBOG during a guided tour to the North East in search of the Chibok Girls

 

The minister described ex-president Jonathan's recent comment on the Chibok girls as an 'unnecessary distraction' from ongoing efforts to secure the release of the girls who remain in captivity, long after they were abducted.

"While former President Jonathan reserves the right to defend his administration, he should not engage in finger-pointing," the statement said.

"Former president Jonathan recently said 'some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest'.

"If anyone ever played politics with the issue of Chibok girls, it was the administration under whose watch the girls were abducted.

"After the girls were kidnapped and the Jonathan administration did nothing for all of 15 days or make any determined efforts to rescue them thereafter, our party, the then opposition APC, told the nation several times that the whole Boko Haram crisis was allowed to escalate by the PDP-controlled federal government so they can use it as a political tool ahead of the 2015 elections.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week

(AFP/File)

''In a statement on 8 Sept. 2014, we said: 'President Jonathan-PDP’s political manipulation of the Boko Haram has to be understood as part of its poker-like calculus for clinging on to political power ahead of the 2015 elections.

"The Boko Haram crisis is readily used by the PDP to rationalise the Jonathan government’s abdication of its constitutional responsibilities, including visits and assistance to areas affected as well as effective response to abductions (e.g. the GEJ government was silent over the Chibok girls kidnaps for over 15 days)'.

''Two-and-a-half years after that statement, we have been vindicated by the report that claimed President Jonathan rebuffed an attempt by the British government to help rescue the girls.

We hope the former President will now refrain from stoking further controversy over the lingering abduction issue and allow the government of the day to focus on its ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the Chibok girls." the minister said.

Ex-president Jonathan has denied reports that his administration refused help from the British government to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

