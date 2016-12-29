Chibok Girls :  Governor Shettima warns security operatives to allow students see their family

Governor Kahim Shettima has ordered the security operatives guarding the Chibok girls to allow them meet their family members.

This is coming on the heels of reports that family members of the girls were angry that the security men were stopped them from seeing their children.

The media aide to President Buhari however said the team guarding the Chibok girls got the instructions given to them wrongly.

In this video obtained from Premium Times, you will see a visibly angry Shettima asking the security men to give the girls privacy.