Chibok Girls :  Governor Shettima warns security operatives to allow students see their family

The girls' family members had earlier expressed anger after they were barred from seeing their daughters.
The media aide to President Buhari however said the team guarding the Chibok girls got the instructions given to them wrongly.
In this video obtained from Premium Times, you will see a visibly angry Shettima asking the security men to give the girls privacy.
The future looks bright for the girls as an American billionaire, Robert Smith, has reportedly volunteered to sponsor their education.
