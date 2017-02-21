Buhari's Health Senate reads president’s letter for extension of vacation

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

  • Published:
President Buhari's letter to Senator Bukola Saraki play

President Buhari's letter to Senator Bukola Saraki

(Premium Times)

Buhari Group tells President to resign so Osinbajo can take over
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
Buhari President needs longer period of rest
Fact Check Garba Shehu lied, Nigeria isn't 2nd largest rice producer
Garba Shehu 'Nigeria feeds West, North and Central Africa,' - Presidency
Niger Delta Buhari orders Army to return Tompolo’s golden sword
Dogara We will not disgrace Buhari – House Speaker says
In Abia Pilgrims board introduces measures to check abscondment
Buhari 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President

The Senate on Tuesday officially read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter dated Feb. 5, requesting an extension of his vacation to further finish up some medical checkups.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the senate had before resumption from its four weeks suspension of plenary, admitted receiving the letter from the President.

The president recalled his letter of Jan. 18, 2017 in which he notified the Senate that he was taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week."

“I am therefore notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out."

“In the circumstances, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf. Please accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read.

In his remarks, Saraki said that the National Assembly leadership visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, adding that he was in good spirit and in good health.

“He was chatting as usual and conveys his best wishes and hopes to be back with us very soon,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has condoled with the House of Representatives over the death of Rep.  Bello Sani representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

“Our condolence is to his family and the government of Katsina State.

“He was a gentle man, principled and cosmopolitan who interacted very well with members of the National Assembly,’’ he said.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.
In Kaduna Gunmen kill 14 persons and injure many
Buhari commiserates with Osinbajos, sends delegation to Ikenne.
Buhari Group tells President to resign so Osinbajo can take over
Nigerian Pilgrims
In Abia Pilgrims board introduces measures to check abscondment
Road Construction
In Niger Agency spends N200 million on road maintenance