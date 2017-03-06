The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared three-day prayers for the quick recovery and early return to Nigeria of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by NANS President Chinonso Obasi and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that the prayers would start on Wednesday.

Obasi said that Nigerian students would join other patriotic citizens to intercede on behalf of the President, who has been on extended medical vacation in the UK.

He said “As leaders of tomorrow and champions of a better Nigeria, we should not be left out in the national call for prayers for the President, especially now that his presence is needed for the country to navigate its way out of economic recession and political despair.”

He, therefore, enjoined all students in the tertiary institutions to join their hearts in prayer to God to heal the President.

He said that the prayers of 40 million Nigerian students would bring quick recovery and rejuvenation to the President.

“It is our belief also that the early return of Mr President to the country after he must have rested well, will increase the tempo of the anti-corruption battle which is the cornerstone of his mandate.

“As NANS has elected to take up the challenge of whistle-blowing to assist in the fight against institutional and official corruption, our hearts go out to God in prayer for the captain of the anti-corruption armada, President Muhammadu Buhari," he added.

Obasi added that his return would help continue the fight against graft in academic institutions, where “the cancer has eaten deep, threatening the destiny of millions of Nigerian students”.

He called on Christian and Muslim students to round off the prayers during the Friday Jumat prayers and Sunday services nationwide.