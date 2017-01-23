Buhari's Health 5 Important facts Presidency wants Nigerians to know

Here are five important things the Presidency would like Nigerians to know about President Buhari's health.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari's aides - Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina - sure entered into the year 2017 with a commitment to be better at their jobs. This was proven over the weekend.

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, President Buhari wrote to inform the National Assembly that he would be proceeding on a 10-day vacation to the United Kingdom beginning today, January 23, 2016.

One of the major reason for President Buhari's trip to the U.K is his health.

"During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups," said Adesina.

Well, President Buhari is 74 years old; he needs "routine" medical checkups. But, why travel abroad for vacation and medicals?

The Presidency provides answers to this and other questions on Buhari's health and his U.K vacation.

1. President Buhari is not sick.

“The true state of the president’s health is that he is not ill," Adesina said while speaking on Channels TV.

"I have been in touch with the president and the people around him today, just as I was yesterday. The president is fine, and don’t forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday, he would do medical checkups.”

2. President Buhari has a personal physician who attends to him.

3. President Buhari may not have been using the Aso Villa Clinic.

Despite the N3.8 billion appropriated for the State House Clinic in the 2016 budget, sad truth is President Buhari may not have been using the facility.

"I can’t say because when the president is at home, I have never seen him fall sick. I would not be able to say categorically whether he uses the Aso Rock facility or not,"  Adesina revealed.

5. Buhari has been travelling abroad for medical checkup before he became president - Adesina

“You have what is called medical history where you consult people who are used to you, and your health. Before he became president, he was using those people, so it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him.”

5. President Buhari is alive and well!

Garba Shehu stated this while reacting to claims that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan was invited for President Donald Trump's inauguration while President Buhari was reportedly snubbed.

"He is alive and well," Shehu said. "President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

"He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to Nigerians to prayer for President Buhari irrespective of creed, religion or ethnicity.

