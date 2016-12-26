Buhari :  Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kaduna

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has revealed why President Buhari is silent on the killings going on in Southern Kaduna.

Adesina told Channels Television that the President is quiet because the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is handling the matter effectively.

According to Daily Post, 27 people were killed in Goska village, Jema’a local Government Area by unknown attackers recently.

Adesina also said it is Governor El-Rufai’s responsibility to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

He also said “You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. When it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism; yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything.”

He also added that “when a thing like this happens in a state, there is a chief security officer and he is supposed to be on top of the matter.

“Governor El-Rufai Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it.”

The presidential spokesman also said local authorities have a role to play to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

Adesina said “The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments.”