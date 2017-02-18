Buhari Why is President ashamed to disclose ailment - Dele Momodu

The Ovation International publisher says President Buhari has shown over the last two weeks that he is uncomfortable disclosing his actual ailment.

  • Published:
Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu visits President Muhammadu Buhari on July 15, 2015. play

Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu visits President Muhammadu Buhari on July 15, 2015.

(Instagram)

Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angry
Femi Adesina ‘Buhari is solving Nigeria’s problems,’ Presidential aide says
Ambode Governor says only creative unemployed youths will benefit from N25b employment fund
Pulse Opinion Mad Dog Outburst: Aisha Buhari should not have replied Fayose
Fani Kayode Buhari silently endorsing attacks by Fulani herdsmen
Dele Momodu ‘Nobody can stop social media in Nigeria,’ Ovation publisher says
Diezani Ex minister allegedly approved $24b deal without contract
Amaechi Minister takes off shoes at airport as Dele Momodu smiles behind him [PHOTOS]
Alison-Madueke Ex-Minister's health reportedly worsens, turns to T.B Joshua for healing
Diezani Ex-minister’s family ‘angry’ with Dele Momodu for making interview public

Nigerian publisher, Dele Momodu, has asked why President Muhammadu Buhari is ashamed to disclose his ill health to the world.

The Ovation International publisher says President Buhari has shown over the last two weeks that he is uncomfortable disclosing his actual ailment.

In his latest article published on Saturday, titled ‘President Buhari and his London visitors’, Momodu lamented how dignitaries are trooping to London to visit the President.

He said “the patrons are very important personalities from Nigeria who have turned the supposed illness of President Buhari into a stage play.

“At the rate these medical tourists are going, Nigeria may be empty of all its fat cats as they jostle to pay obeisance lest anyone accuses them of nonchalance and of plotting against the President or wishing him dead”.

He wrote further: “For God’s sake, it is not a crime to fall sick. We all do, in various degrees, from time to time. At over 70 years on the surface of this earth, no one would expect President Buhari to be in the most perfect state of health.

“It is a miracle that he survived the harrowing vicissitudes of life after he was thrown into a dungeon in 1985 during the military coup that toppled his dictatorship. He also had to contest some bloody elections a record four times before fortune smiled at him. Naturally, all of these events would have combined to conspire against his health.

“So why should he be ashamed of telling the world that his health is failing and that he would have to attend to it as frequently as possible? No one needs to consult a doctor or a prophet to know our President is not very well at this moment and that he deserves our understanding and prayers.

“Even if we thought otherwise, his London visitors have virtually confirmed our worst fears. Aso Rock media gurus who have been regaling us with tales of how well and fit the President is should have worked harder on their powerful friends to stay in Nigeria and wait to flood the airport whenever it pleases God to bring him back in one piece to Nigeria.

“Rushing to London to mark register is absolutely unnecessary and a total waste of scarce resources. The London visitors have wittingly or inadvertently attracted more attention to the President’s frailty.

“I have taken time to study some of the pictures that have emerged from the President’s shrine in London and most of them did not do justice to whatever it is some people are trying to cover up by fire by force.

“The pictures have shown clearly why the President cannot just yank himself off from London and return home pronto as his tedious job demands. It is very obvious that the President is no longer in London of his own free volition, even if he ever was at some point. Someone should please beg the Good Samaritans to allow the President receive his medical treatment in peace and hopefully recuperate handsomely and adequately.

“Only his immediate family should be allowed access to him at this moment. The visitors actually make it look like they are on an espionage mission to ascertain the true state of the President’s health in order to plot, position and manipulate what seems an impending power game, sooner or later”.

Image

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his bossbullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari White House releases readout of Trump's discussion with Presidentbullet

Local

Femi Fani-Kayode
Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 50,000 youths in Daura LGA hold rally for President
NSCDC
In Niger NSCDC arrests 2 men over alleged rape of 14-Yr-Old girl
Nigerian railways
In Lagos NRC unfolds plan to accommodate more passengers