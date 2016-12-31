Home > Local >

Buhari :  Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]

Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]

Pulse checks show three striking differences between the flag seen in Shekau's video and that presented to President Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari play

Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding
Shekau 3 scary things Boko Haram leader said in new video
Shekau "We did not capture Boko Haram leader" - Army
Shekau Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"
Boko Haram Buhari’s claim about sect’s defeat not sincere – Group
Boko Haram Shekau is 'unkillable' and homeless, that should bother you
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander
Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed
Boko Haram Army says Shekau's new video is mere propaganda

President Muhammadu Buhari today recieved a flag belonging to Boko Harm leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor had announced the recovery of Shekau's flag and Quran while briefing journalists on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri on Wednesday, 28, 2016.

“We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.  The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President." Irabor said according to NAN.

But Pulse checks show three striking differences between the flag seen in Shekau's videos and that presented to President Buhari.

1. The edge of Shekau's flag has a yellow  lacy material while that presented to President Buhari has none.

2. Shekau's flag has an Islamic inscription on a white background in the middle. But the flag presented to President Buhari has an Islamic inscription which runs vertically across a black material.

3. There are also two guns on the flag presented to President Buhari which are absent on the flag seen in Shekau's videos.

See both flags below.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau play

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

 

Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari play

Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

 

So, which flag do we believe?

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis -...bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Buhari President reportedly sacks EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magubullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari, Osinbajo Presidency to spend N100m on Villa's kitchen and catering equipment
APC
Erhahon APC spokesman suspended in Edo
Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries.
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Abdulmumin Jibrin
Jibrin to Dogara "Return the $600,000 you collected from James Ibori"