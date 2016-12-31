Buhari :  Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]

President Muhammadu Buhari today recieved a flag belonging to Boko Harm leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor had announced the recovery of Shekau's flag and Quran while briefing journalists on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri on Wednesday, 28, 2016.

“We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped. The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President." Irabor said according to NAN.

But Pulse checks show three striking differences between the flag seen in Shekau's videos and that presented to President Buhari.

1. The edge of Shekau's flag has a yellow lacy material while that presented to President Buhari has none.

2. Shekau's flag has an Islamic inscription on a white background in the middle. But the flag presented to President Buhari has an Islamic inscription which runs vertically across a black material.

3. There are also two guns on the flag presented to President Buhari which are absent on the flag seen in Shekau's videos.

See both flags below.

So, which flag do we believe?