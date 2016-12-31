Buhari :  Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]

Pulse checks show three striking differences between the flag seen in Shekau's video and that presented to President Buhari.
The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor had announced the recovery of Shekau's flag and Quran while briefing journalists on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri on Wednesday, 28, 2016.
“We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped. The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President." Irabor said according to NAN.
But Pulse checks show three striking differences between the flag seen in Shekau's videos and that presented to President Buhari.
1. The edge of Shekau's flag has a yellow lacy material while that presented to President Buhari has none.
2. Shekau's flag has an Islamic inscription on a white background in the middle. But the flag presented to President Buhari has an Islamic inscription which runs vertically across a black material.
3. There are also two guns on the flag presented to President Buhari which are absent on the flag seen in Shekau's videos.
See both flags below.
So, which flag do we believe?
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.