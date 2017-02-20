Buhari We will tell President to speak to Nigerians – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the media aide to Buhari, has said that he will ask the President to speak to Nigerians.

He said ‘’Okay, if you are making a suggestion, we will put it to him, in case he would agree. We will put it to him.”

Shehu said this on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at a programme organised by the port for Good Governance in Nigeria.

The presidential spokesman also told Nigerians that the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has the total support of the members of Buhari’s cabinet.

Shehu also debunked reports that some people have formed a cabal to check the VP’s influence is not true.

He said “This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket, so if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It is one government, no division in this government.’’

Shehu also said Nigerians should be grateful to Buhari for not letting Boko Haram take over the Presidential Villa.

According to reports, Buhari was supposed to return to Nigeria on February 11, 2017.