Buhari :  'Treat killer herdsmen like Boko Haram terrorists,' CAN tells President

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba state chapter, on Sunday, January 1, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to treat Fulani herdsmen who are wrecking havoc on farmers nationwide as he did the Boko Haram terrorists.

The state chairman of CAN, Reverend Ben Ubeh, stated this in Jalingo in his New Year message.

He said tackling the herdsmen menace would enable farmers to heed the president’s call to go back to the farms.

Ubeh condemned the recent killings of farmers in some parts of Taraba and Kaduna States, saying the problem of herdsmen and farmers across the country needs urgent and decisive action from the federal government.

He said: "I call on the federal government to tackle the issue of herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the country. Just a few days ago, herdsmen attacked a village in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State and destroyed the whole village.

"The same way Sabon-gida Takai and Dan-Anacha villages in Gassol Local Government Area of the state also came under attack by herdsmen some days before Christmas, killing scores of people, while thousands were displaced."

Ubeh also lamented the ongoing killings in Kaduna by herdsmen despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area but expressed optimism that the country will come out of it stronger.

He, however, commended Buhari for his efforts in the war against Boko Haram.