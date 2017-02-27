Buhari ‘Those wishing for President’s death are thieves,’ Babachir Lawal says

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal also urged Nigerians to support Buhari’s anti-corruption war and added that those wishing the president dead are thieves.

He made the comments over the weekend during a prayer rally held for Buhari by All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Adamawa State.

Lawal was represented by the Council Chairman of Hong Local Government, Ahmad Halliru Lala.

“The SGF is calling on you to pray for the president and support his anti-corruption drive,” Lala said.

“Those who wish the president death or pray against his return are thieves; such people will be defeated,” Lala added.

Lawal has been accused of corruption by the Senate and the upper legislative chamber has repeatedly called for his resignation or sack.

The Senate alleges that Lawal's company was awarded a contract worth over N200M to cut grass in Yobe State; a contract that was never awarded, according to the state government.

He has also been accused of stealing huge sums of money meant for the care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Lawal has denied the allegations, and President Buhari has refused to sack him despite pressure from the Senate.

In explaining his decision, Buhari said that the Senate was not fair to Lawal as he was not allowed to defend himself against the allegations.

The president also said that the company alleged to be owned by Lawal was not invited to defend itself on the allegations.

Buhari made the submissions via a letter sent to the Senate and read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, January 24.